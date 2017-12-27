Duncan Armour says he got about 50 calls the morning after the Christmas Day windstorm to repair and replace shingles that blew away.

"It's been chaos after that windstorm," said Armour, who works at Refine Roofing. "We went down to Lawrencetown and there were some sections where every house on the street were missing shingles. So yeah, pretty crazy."

Nova Scotia is still in the process of cleaning up after the storm. Halifax Regional Police said some streets in downtown Halifax were closed the evening of Dec. 25 because glass and debris fell from highrise buildings.

Municipal crews in the Halifax region have been working around the clock to clear the roads of branches and other debris.

Damage to fence

On Wednesday, Armour was working on Chris Harding's roof. Harding lives in Halifax and said he suspected during the storm that he was losing shingles.

"You could hear a couple of things smacking around outside and once you took a look outside you start seeing shingles roll around," said Harding, adding he had just finished work on his roof in the fall.

Chris Harding said he just had work done on his roof in the fall. (CBC)

In addition to the shingles, Harding had a fence door blow down. He said he feels lucky compared with other people he knows who are dealing with more serious damage.

"I had a buddy who had a couple of trees go down, took out his neighbour's fence. Luckily it didn't take down his," said Harding. "A friend of my father's I know had a tree go into his house, so I think things got a lot worse for other people."

Working around the clock

Armour said he expects to work "until the sun sets."

"It's definitely chilly up there on the roof. When the wind is going, it's not as fun as you might think, but we don't mind.… As long as you keep moving, you stay warm."

Duncan Armour said he received about 50 calls following the Christmas Day windstorm. (CBC)

Armour said customers have been kind, offering coffee and cookies when he and his crew show up to fix the roof.

"We can't have people's houses leaking during the holiday season," said Armour.