The head of the province's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is stepping down from his position late next month, but he says his departure won't have an impact on any of SIRT's investigations.

The independent police watchdog is called in to investigate all serious incidents involving police, regardless of whether there are allegations of wrongdoing.

Ron MacDonald's final day of work will be Oct. 23 and beginning the day after, he will become the chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) in B.C., which is essentially that province's SIRT equivalent.

MacDonald said SIRT won't miss a beat because the investigations are carried out by a team of four investigators.

'Differences of opinion'

He said the IIO is a great move for him professionally, citing that it's larger and has challenges he hasn't been faced with in Nova Scotia.

"There have been some differences of opinion between the police and the IIO that have manifested themselves in a way to have made it to media coverage," said MacDonald.

One example occurred earlier this year, when IIO filed a legal petition against Vancouver's police chief and seven officers, alleging they weren't co-operating with the investigation into a 2016 fatal shooting outside a Canadian Tire.

MacDonald was tasked with forming SIRT in September 2011 and it began operating in April 2012.

Work on Lyle Howe case is wrapping up

Besides his work with SIRT, MacDonald chaired the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society's hearing into professional misconduct and incompetence allegations against Halifax lawyer Lyle Howe, who was found guilty. Howe, who is black, countered by saying he was a victim of discrimination based on race.

The society wants Howe to be disbarred and pay at least $450,000 in costs.

MacDonald is responsible for deciding what sanctions Howe will face. His decision is due no later than Oct. 23, which is also the final day of his work with SIRT.