It was easy for Roger Jones to lionize his big brother Rocky. Younger by a generation, Roger was still a boy in the Marsh area of Truro, N.S., when his continent-trotting older brother was earning his nickname: Rocky the Revolutionary.

One day in the spring of 1968, a fired-up Rocky burst into the family home talking about the anti-racism rally he'd been at at Sir George Williams University in Montreal. Black students were getting failing grades from a biology lecturer, no matter the quality of their work, and Rocky had been invited to deliver a talk.

'Canada is racist'

The sit-in he spoke at became known as Montreal's 'Computer Riot'. Rocky gave Roger, then about seven years old, stickers proclaiming, "Canada is racist" and "Support the Sir George Williams University students."

"Well, I had no idea what that meant, but I stuck them all over my walls in my bedroom and took them to school and passed them out to kids. My mother was livid!" Roger said. "It wasn't until years later, listening to Rocky's transcripts, that I found out the story, which wasn't quite like the media portrayed it."

Rocky in a photo from the 1960s. (CBC)

Car crash leaves him quadriplegic

Roger's life changed forever in 1985, when at 25 he hopped into a car heading from Halifax to Truro to surprise his mother. The car crashed and he found himself in a hospital bed with no feeling below his neck. He couldn't talk. His only communication came by blinking his eyes.

"I believe it hit [Rocky] really hard. He had trouble dealing with it at first and tried — unsuccessfully — to appear strong. Eventually he started to admire my resilience and was a great support," Roger said.

"Communication is so important. Lying there in bed not being able to express myself the way I wanted to was a very frustrating experience."

He credits his family and friends with helping him move forward into a better life. Part of that involved moving to B.C., which offered better support for people with disabilities. He now lives in Burnaby.

He rebuilt his life and regained much of his independence and his voice. He never forgot that feeling of helplessness.

Giving voice to the silenced

Rocky, meanwhile, built a parallel life as an activist and intellectual, and later as a lawyer.

Roger, billed as The Ability Guy, often spoke publicly and the brothers would help each other develop their thoughts.

"I always knew that Rocky was brilliant — he really was, not just because I'm biased, but because we were close and have had many conversation over the years," Roger said. "I would hear a concept and it would take me some time. I'd have to chew it over. But this guy, he would get the big picture immediately. That's just the way he thought. And his memory was amazing."

Rocky Jones's autobiography was compiled after he died by his friend James Walker. (Submitted by Fernwood Publishing)

It always troubled him that Rocky didn't write a book. As Rocky grew into an old man, his little brother urged him to write for posterity.

"It was almost a natural thing for him to help disenfranchised people. He didn't really worry about those details — but I did," Roger says. "He had some health issues toward the end and I was encouraging him strongly that we had to get this book done. I was pushing everyone. I had a funny feeling. I think Rocky knew that as well."

Rocky held a series of taped conversations with George Elliott Clarke, now Canada's parliamentary poet laureate, and Prof. Jim Walker, both old friends. (They used actual tapes, but Roger convinced them to switch to digital recorders.)

Roger tried to organize a professional transcription, but couldn't find one who understood the issues well enough to understand Rocky's comments in context.

'For once, maybe I can help him'

"I volunteered and said I would take a shot at it. I had no experience, and no idea what I was getting myself into," Roger said. "I thought for once, maybe I can help him. I'm the little brother, but I'm kind of pushing the big brother."

Roger, 57, has very limited arm movement after the accident, and so can't type. But he can talk. So he listened to his older brother, paused the recording, and spoke the words again into voice-recognition software. He provided context and concision, and provided a clear voice for the software.

He gave his voice to the man who gave his voice to so many others.

"There were so many things that came out that I wasn't aware of, and I thought I was quite knowledgeable around Canadian and in particular black history. But I realized I wasn't, because I didn't have the life experience," he said. "I grew a lot closer to my brother in the process of doing these transcriptions."

Roger always pressed Rocky to write a book. He put long hours into turning Rocky's freewheeling conversations into a a transcription that became an autobiography. (Courtesy Roger Jones)

One question could lead to an hour-long lecture from Rocky about the events and his thinking.

"How was he going to approach the white community and the black community? The professionals? All these thoughts, he's thinking two or three steps ahead," Roger said. "Going through what I went through, it just gave me a stronger feeling that it was important to get these stories out there."

Each minute of tape took four or five minutes to transcribe. He worked through something like 60 hours of tape. It was a labour of brotherly love. "I lived with these tapes for a long time. I heard the words over and over in my brain. It became a part of my life."

Life lessons for all of us

Rocky died in 2013, before the book was done. Roger helped drive it over the finish line in 2016.

"We didn't have the luxury of Rocky there to give direction. Jim [Walker] did an incredible job of being able to take that information and craft it into a final product that I know Rocky would be proud of," he said.

Lawrence Hill, the author of The Book of Negroes, said in the book's promotional materials that it was "required reading for any person who seeks to understand the civil rights movement in Canada." Afua Cooper, the James Robinson Johnston Chair in Black Canadian Studies at Dalhousie University, said it was a "must-read, a manual for all freedom fighters."

Roger is proud of it, too, and thinks all Canadians should share that pride.

"Rocky used to say we have a melancholy view of Canada sometimes," he says. "Looking at the recent elections in the U.S. and all the things occurring in North America, I think it's important that everyone get a chance to read his book. I think there are a lot of life lessons in there for us."