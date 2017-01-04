Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday evening in Glace Bay.

Two men wearing masks that covered the bottom half of their faces entered the Caledonia Club on Pitt Street about 5:45 p.m., according to police.

A woman working at the club told police the pair demanded money, grabbed the cash box and ran away. She was not hurt.

Police used a K9 unit to try to track the men, but were unable to locate them. Police have not said what type of weapon was used.

One man is described as having wavy brown hair sticking out by his ears, and is about 5-8" tall and 150 pounds.

Police ask that anyone who saw or heard anything in the area at that time, or who has any information about the incident or the suspects, to contact police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers.