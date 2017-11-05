When it comes to robberies in Halifax, it's the people you know who will hurt you the most, according to the regional police.

If a person gets robbed by a stranger on the street, most times they'll only be threatened with violence and not hurt. But if the robber knows the victim, that person stands a greater chance of actually being attacked.

"I've seen people that are known to each other get more injured in a street-level robbery where they recognize one another and … there's a demand for cash or drugs or whatever," said Det. Greg Robertson of the Halifax Regional Police.

"I've seen those victims sustain more injuries than your total-stranger, street-level robbery."

The offence of robbery is defined by violence, either the threat of injury, or an actual attack when someone tries to take another person's property. It differs from theft, which doesn't involve violence.

Most people robbed on the street

Statistics obtained by CBC News through freedom-of-information laws show that from Jan. 1, 2012, until June 30, 2017, 960 robberies were reported to the Halifax Regional Police.

Many of those robberies took place late at night when people were walking home, Robertson said.

Robertson says most robberies take place late at night while people are walking home. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

Since the start of 2012, 306 people were robbed on the street.

Robbers are often motivated by the desire to feed an addiction to illegal drugs, pay off debt, get extra cash or occasionally as a last-ditch effort to get necessities like food, Robertson said.

Victims are sometimes simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, or they're targeted because they're wearing an expensive set of headphones or are spotted with a phone that the robber wants, Robertson said.

In other cases, robberies are planned well in advance.

"I've seen it, you know, where the robbery is related to something that happened two to three days ago or a week ago and they know that the victim is going to this event and they meet them there," said Robertson.

The social media-home invasion connection

Home invasion robberies often target someone the robber knows. Many times the robber has been to the victim's home before and spotted something desirable, so a plan is hatched to rob the person, said Robertson.

There were 126 robberies in people's homes in the last five and a half years.

Robbers don't always need to get inside a home to know there's something they want inside, as people sometimes display their belongings a little too prominently online, Robertson said.

This stock photo shows a Crime Stoppers re-enactment of a violent home invasion that happened in Calgary in 2013. There were 126 robberies in Halifax homes in the last five and a half years. (CBC)

He's even seen people posting pictures on social media of stolen or illegal goods such as drugs or weapons.

"If you do display these things, you do pose a greater risk of home invasion," said Robertson.

Robbery hot spots

While most robberies took place on the street or in homes, Haligonians ran into trouble at a few other common sites over the last five and a half years, including:

Convenience stores and gas stations - 97 robberies.

Parking lots - 90 robberies.

Open fields, woods and parks - 90 robberies.

Bars and restaurants - 36 robberies.

Banks and financial institutions - 24 robberies.

Other commercial/corporate places - 125 robberies.

Other locations - 66

Robbers usually target businesses for cash and people on the street for items that they're carrying. This is security video of a robbery at a shop on PEI. (Charlottetown Police Services)

The most commonly stolen items were cash, purses or wallets, phones and large electronics like TVs and stereos.

Robertson said robbers usually steal cash from businesses rather than people on the street because they know most people don't carry much cash anymore.

"Street-level robberies you're more so looking at what's being displayed on the person as they walk by — if they have a purse or they have a set of nice headphones or they're on their phone, flashy jewelry, stuff like that."