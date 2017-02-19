Cape Breton Regional Police have a 20-year-old male in custody after a man stole a cash register from a Sobeys Fast Fuel in Sydney early Saturday morning and dropped it outside while fleeing the scene.

Police were called to the Prince Street location at 6:45 a.m. and arrested the man a short time later.

No one was hurt, but a large knife was also found with the cash register.

Police couldn't say if the cash register still had money in it.

The man is accused of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, dangerous use of a weapon, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

He's in custody and is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court Tuesday.