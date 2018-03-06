The widow of an RCMP officer struck and killed while helping a motorist with a flat tire is urging the Nova Scotia government to extend the province's "move-over" law to protect anyone stopped on the side of a highway.

Savannah Deschê​nes said the 2010 law, which requires drivers to slow down and move into another lane when they encounter police, ambulance or other emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road, doesn't go far enough.

"I think the law should be extended to anybody who is pulled over on the side of the road, whether there's emergency lights flashing or four-ways flashing," she told reporters during a visit to Province House Tuesday. "It should be for everybody."

Her husband, RCMP Const. Frank Deschê​nes, worked for traffic services out of Amherst and was killed Sept. 12 near Memramcook, N.B., when a utility van crashed into him shortly after he'd changed the tire of an SUV.

Nova Scotia RCMP Const. Francis (Frank) Deschenes, 35, was killed Sept. 12. (RCMP)

Savannah Deschê​nes was at the Nova Scotia Legislature to show her support for a PC bill introduced Tuesday. It would force the province to place billboards along all 100-series highways in Nova Scotia informing motorists about their obligation to move over and slow down for any stopped emergency vehicle, including tow trucks.

Interim PC Leader Karla MacFarlane's Act Respecting Road Safety Awareness would be named Frankie's Law in recognition of Desch​ênes.

An NDP bill is currently before the House that would add tow trucks to the law. It has passed second reading and is expected to pass during this spring sitting.

Premier Stephen McNeil told reporters his government would look at all the proposed changes.

"We will take all the suggestions that have been brought forward and combine them perhaps into a single bill," he told reporters outside the chamber where earlier MLAs stood in silence to commemorate the death of Frank Deschê​nes.

Savannah Deschenes wears the dog tag of her husband around her neck, along with a silver bullet casing with some of his ashes. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Savannah Deschê​nes said she is still working through the grief of having lost her husband.

"I'm angry, I'm sad, I'm very emotional. I have to find a new normal," she said. "My soulmate has been taken away from me tragically."

She said the couple used to talk about how dangerous roadside stops were for him and his colleagues.

"Frank would come home and he would tell me stories about how he's running trying to get his hat because a transport truck drove by and they were going [120 or 130 kilometres an hour] and he was trying to explain a ticket," she said.

The driver who killed her husband was charged under New Brunswick's Motor Vehicle Act. In December, the 31-year-old Pennsylvania man was fined $3,000 and placed on probation for two years.

Const. Bryce Haight, who works at the Amherst RCMP detachment, was one of Frank Deschê​nes's friends.

"Frank was amazing," he said. "Dedicated to the job, dedicated to helping people and that sums it up pretty much there."

"He was stopped in the province of New Brunswick outside of Memramcook assisting someone that was broken down and needed some help and that's what he always did," said Haight, his eyes filling with tears.

"He was always about catching the bad guy, whether that bad guy was a simple speeding violation that was going to put someone else in danger or it was a Criminal Code offence that he was trying to get the impaired driver off the road."

Const. Bryce Haight, who works out of the Amherst detachment, was a friend of Frank Desch​enes. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Haight said billboards advising motorists of their obligation to move over would be "the first step in getting the education out there."

Deschê​nes, who wears her husband's dog tag and a silver bullet casing with some of his ashes inside, said she hopes drivers will think of her before speeding past an emergency vehicle.

"This actually has Frank's ashes in it," she said of the casing. "We didn't have the typical date nights like dinner and a movie. We would go shooting his rifles and his personal pistol and when I saw this, this was just fitting because we were always at the range. He's with me at all times."