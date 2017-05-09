Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation says it could be a few weeks before a section of secondary road off the Cabot Trail is reopened after it was damaged by flooding Monday.

Stephen MacDonald, the area manager for Inverness and Victoria counties, said his department is working with provincial environment officials to determine what type of culvert needs to be installed on Middle River West Road.

The Middle River overflowed its banks and surrounded nearby cottages. (submitted by Art Vickers)

"There will be the design phase and then there's the procurement side of things, sourcing the structure itself," he said.

"We would engage some contractors to assist us with the work but we will be moving as quickly as possible."

On Monday, a section of the Cabot Trail about 20 kilometres northwest of Baddeck was closed after the shoulder washed out. One lane has since reopened.

Part of Middle River West Road was damaged by flooding Monday. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

But a part of Middle River West Road — an 18-kilometre, paved, secondary road — remains closed. The road has about 40 seasonal homes, 80 year-round homes and three businesses.

"A lot of people who have lived here all their lives have never seen such a bad rainstorm," said Kim MacIver, who lives along the road.

She said the road hasn't been repaired for 35 years.

It could be weeks before Middle River West Road reopens. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Patrick Lanctot also lives on the road. He blames "neglect" for the culvert's collapse.

"Nova Scotia Transportation, they've known this road has been a problem for more than 10 years," he said.

Lanctot said he used to operate a B&B for motorcyclists but closed it in 2013 because "you can't send motorcyclists down this road. It's extremely dangerous."

Trish Nicholson is looking on the bright side. "Maybe we'll get a patch of new pavement."