After multiple strokes, near-death brain surgeries and learning to walk, speak, eat and write again, it's incredible that Rita Finney can still lift her paintbrush. But the 92-year-old woman still has some canvas left to colour.

Finney lost her husband, George, to lung cancer in the late '80s. After he died, she was feeling acutely alone in their Sydney Mines, N.S., home. One day while taking shelter from a snowstorm, she had a moment of artistic reflection.

"I went into the back bedroom and I looked at the snow, and it was so pretty. I thought when this storm is over I'm going to buy canvas paint and I'm going to try and see what I can do. Well, I did what I said."

Finney painted this doctor making a house call in the winter for her late husband. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Finney said painting was "a godsend", allowing her to "look through a window" at her life and find beauty. She said it served as important therapy in coping with her husband's passing.

"I was lonesome," she said. "So I did one of an empty chair and the dog that my husband had. She was lying in front of it and there was his pipe in the dish on the end table." Finney said after some time, she began focusing on painting landscapes and using bright colours.

She painted regularly until 2014, when she suffered a severe stroke that put her in hospital rehabilitation for six months. She had to re-learn to speak, walk, swallow and write again. When friends suggested she try painting to help with her rehabilitation, she was hesitant but endured.

Finney says oil painting allows her to "look through a window" to find beauty in her life. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

'She's remarkable'

Finney's daughter, Moya Ann Marsh, says she thinks her mother is "an inspiration."

"My mother is a very determined person," says Marsh. "The diagnosis and prognosis from the brain surgery was that [she] probably will not talk again or won't be able to walk. She learned how to talk again, she learned to eat and swallow. She learned to walk and write again and now she's painting again. She's remarkable."

Finney started oil painting in the late '80s to help cope with the death of her husband, George. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Finney lives at the Northside Community Guest Home in North Sydney.

The home's recreation department hosts an art session with a local art teacher on Tuesday mornings, allowing Finney to spend an hour alone with the teacher before the class, for special feedback and assistance.

Her eyesight is fading, so the teacher helps her mix colours and add fine textures. She's lost the use of her left hand, so has to adjust the canvas occasionally, flipping it upside down to paint grass, for instance.

'Different strokes for different folks'

There are only two art classes left before a summer break, so Finney is trying hard to finish her latest canvas, which is a complicated landscape for her grandson.

She says it's a colourful portrait of his home and front porch in England's countryside. Finney says it will feature a fox wearing a old-fashioned red hunting uniform — a cheeky joke.

"Different strokes for different folks," Finney said with a laugh. "In more than one way, for me."