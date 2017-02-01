The volunteer board of the Whitney Pier rink says closure is a possibility now that its most important client, the Sydney Minor Hockey Association, is moving to another facility.

On top of that, Nova Scotia Power has notified the rink its electricity will be cut by Thursday if a $9,000 bill is not paid.

"The whole thing boils down to we need funds, we need help from the municipality," said Jackie Pearson, a board member who helped get the Cape Breton rink built back in 1967.

"I'm pretty sure we can make it and keep it open for another year, all we're asking is one shot at the can."

Board member Jackie Pearson is hoping the community can help once it learns of the rink's financial problems. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Sydney Minor Hockey moved recently to the new Membertou Sport and Wellness Centre, leaving the 50-year-old rink without an important source of revenue. Power bills have also risen.

Asking for 'one chance'

On a positive note, Pearson said the rink has been getting good crowds for family skating and does have a few extra rentals.

Operators of the 50-year-old rink are struggling to make ends meet now that Sydney Minor Hockey has moved to a new arena. (George Mortimer/CBC)

It's possible the community doesn't realize the rink is in trouble, he said.

"Everybody has hard times and they've been helped out," he said. "So all we're asking for is one chance to see if we can keep it going."

Board member Kim Sheppard is looking at fundraising opportunities, including online donations.

Online campaign started

"There's lots of possibilities," she said. "We have a GoFundMe page started, we're asking all levels of government for assistance, we've applied to be nominated for a grant from Kraft Hockeyville."

The GoFundMe campaign created Monday hopes to raise $25,000. As of Tuesday evening, $470 had been donated.

Sheppard said he has also reached out to CBRM Mayor Cecil Clarke.

Clarke said the rink face two immediate challenges: changes in revenue and issues with the structure itself. The municipality plans to do an engineering assessment, he said.

Mayor involved

"It's at the end of its life cycle but the real issue is its foundation and structural integrity of that," he said.

Mayor Cecil Clarke says CBRM staff will sit down with the rink's board to look for solutions. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"I've just been meeting with staff about how do we have a life extension for another year, what's it going to take to keep the rink open."

Clarke said initial assessments have already been done by municipal staff and he wants them to sit down with the community group and take a look at the bills.

"It's in no one's interest, especially the children's interest, to have that arena not open right now," he said.