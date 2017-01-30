A Nova Scotia warden says the estimated cost of a multimillion-dollar tourism strategy for Richmond County announced three years ago continues to rise while officials wait for the provincial government to kick in its anticipated share of the funding.

The municipality and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency each committed $2.2 million towards the $6.6-million project in April 2014.

The province contributed $100,000 but local MLA Michel Samson was optimistic at the time the government would come up with its one-third of the total.

Warden Brian Marchand said the province wants assurances the project has not changed from the original plan in 2014.

"We are being told that they do have the money and they are waiting for a commitment letter from us that we are going ahead with the project as it is, as it was presented to them, and that is going back a couple of years," he said.

In an email to CBC News, Tourism Nova Scotia said it "is aware of Richmond County's tourism strategy however we're not a funding partner."

Project costs grow

Marchand said the project has undergone some changes over the years and now tenders for the work are coming in 30 per cent higher than original estimates.

"The money from the province and ACOA is going to be a fixed number, like the $2.2 million each, so the 30 per cent higher will fall on the municipality," he said.

The county has decided to defer the decision on whether to continue until March.

"It is hard to make this work, financially," he said. "If we can't go ahead with the strategy as it is, then we are going to meet with some of the groups to see what they do need."

Three brands

The initiative planned to focus on three brands: St. Peter's Canal, where the ocean meets the inland sea; Isle Madame, isle of 100 coves; and Cape Breton Blueways.

The first stage would include consulting, engineering and design, while the second stage would see infrastructure projects built.

Lisa Boudreau, chair of the Isle Madame Tourism and Trade Association, said she hopes a solution can be found.

"I would hope that somehow, some way, the three funders within this project will work together," she said.