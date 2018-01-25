Municipal councillors in Cape Breton's Richmond County say a move to limit the number of delegates attending two conferences is more than an effort to save money, it reflects a new approach to spending.

In 2016, an investigation by Nova Scotia's ombudsman and a forensic audit uncovered "opportunistic and self-serving expense filing" as well as money spent on meals, travel, alcohol and adult entertainment without receipts or explanations.

Council voted Jan. 22 to limit to two the number of councillors and staff from the municipality who can attend the annual meetings of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Union of Nova Scotia Municipalities.

"It's sending a message," said Coun. Gilbert Boucher, who made the motion. "With forensic audits and our own audit, we find out now that what went on in the past, it can't continue.

"A lot of money wasted. When you make motions to stop five people from going to a conference that one or two people can bring you back the same information, you've saved a lot of money."

'You're not bringing anything back'

The UNSM meetings take place in Halifax, while the FCM conferences are held across the country, most recently in Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Boucher said attending them should be the job of the warden and the chief administrative officer.

"We have councillors that think, as soon as something comes up, 'Oh, I want to go, I want to go.' You're not bringing anything back by doing stuff like that," Boucher said.

Coun. Alvin Martell doesn't entirely agree. He's attended the meetings for more than a decade and said he's gained valuable information.

"You get to meet people from different municipalities and hear about their stories, especially their success stories and some of the best practices," he said.

As an example, Martell said Richmond County is now installing a sewer system it heard about by networking with delegates from Chelsea, Que.

Supported motion

Martell, though, did support the motion limiting delegates.

"You're looking at four or five days' lodging, travel," he said. "You're looking at meals, so there is quite a bit of a saving.

"Do you really have to have that many people bringing back the information?"

Martell wants a motion passed requiring those attending the meetings to give a full report to council when they return.

Many municipalities still send large delegations to both conferences.

A CBC investigation found the total cost for Nova Scotia delegations to two earlier FCM conferences totalled more than $650,000.