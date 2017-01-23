Richmond County's legal expenses have ballooned in the last two years, the biggest chunk linked to a forensic audit of municipal spending the warden now says wasn't worth the money.

Over the last two years, the county spent a total of $250,000 on lawyers and legal services. That's far above its typical annual legal budget of roughly $50,000.

CBC News uncovered the numbers through an access to information request as part of an ongoing investigation into Richmond County's expenses.

Lawyers' fees related to a 2016 forensic audit by accounting firm Grant Thornton cost $80,000. The audit itself, which uncovered evidence of misspending at the municipality, cost $150,000.

Warden Brian Marchand voted last March in favour of launching the in-depth probe, but now says it could have been done by the county's finance department.

"Everybody's thought process with forensic is you're looking for criminality," he said. "That wasn't the case. So was it worth doing? I don't believe it was."

Lawyers were intermediaries

Marchand said the lawyers acted as intermediaries between Grant Thornton and municipal staff and councilors. He said it would have been a conflict of interest for the county's own legal staff to be handling the matter.

The audit ultimately found expense claims lacked supporting documents, and taxpayers' money was spent on things like alcohol and adult entertainment, in violation of municipal policies.

Marchand said RCMP are still investigating whether anything criminal occurred.

Forensic audit calls out CAO

Former CAO Warren Olsen was criticized for his expense practices in the Richmond County forensic audit. (CBC)

Grant Thornton found receipts from two strip clubs in Texas, one claimed as a reception/meal by CAO Warren Olsen. He resigned shortly after the report was released.

Information obtained by CBC shows the legal costs relating to his termination totaled $26,000. Marchand would not release further details about the terms of Olsen's departure, saying it is confidential.

Adding to the county's legal costs in the last two years was a fight with the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board. It ordered the number of councillors cut from 10 to five. Arguing against that move cost the county about $18,000 in legal fees.

After losing that battle, the municipality appealed to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal, incurring another $40,000 in legal costs. The municipality also lost the appeal.

Richmond County has an annual budget of about $14 million. Its long-term debt in 2016 was $352,000.