Sabrina Sanson has been drawing, baking and dreaming up colourful events for years, but last week was her first opportunity to showcase all that creativity to potential employers.

And it seems to have paid off.

The Sydney, N.S., woman walked away from a reverse job fair last week with two promising leads. The event for adults with disabilities brought together 30 prospective employees and 23 employers.

"It was very interesting and I got to meet different people," said Sanson. "I actually met someone there who does weddings."

She also met Ed Gillis, owner of Ed's Books & More on Sydney's Charlotte Street.

The job fair is a unique opportunity for people to showcase their skills, rather than feel the need to impress an employer in a typical job interview. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Gillis wasn't prepared to offer anyone a job, but then he met Sanson and created a new position on the fly.

While the details are still being worked out, he's asked her to cater on a contract basis for small events he holds at his popular used bookstore.

"I'm pretty confident it's going to work out well," he said. "She seems to be pretty gung-ho about it and it's something that will work in the store here."

'Everyone should hire someone with a disability'

Gillis said he was surprised at the talent and enthusiasm he encountered at the job fair, which was organized by the YMCA Cape Breton and the Horizon Achievement Centre, a vocational training and employment service for adults with mental disabilities.

"It probably opened a few eyes too because it might not be on everyone's radar when it comes to hiring but this showed that there's people out there who would be a good fit and would probably do wonderful things for any employer, certainly small employers like myself," he said.

In addition to talking to Sanson about contract work, Ed Gillis met another woman he's asked to volunteer in the bookstore. (Submitted by Ed Gillis)

Megan Holloway, community employment counsellor at Horizon Achievement Centre, can't say enough about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities.

"Their attitude towards helping others is out of this world, like I think everybody should hire somebody who has a disability," she said.

She said the misconception that an employee with a disability will take too many sick days just isn't true, and "their attendance rates are spectacular."

"All of the employers that we met at the reverse job fair seemed very, very excited about hiring people with disabilities," she said.

Career goals

Holloway said Sanson would be a great addition to any workplace.

"She's very creative and can put a twist on things in her own way and she has such a passion for decorating and she has such a passion for wanting to help people in the service industry," she said.

Sanson says her dream job is to work with a floral company.

The reverse job fair takes some of the pressure off, said Megan Holloway, because some people worry about disclosing their disability. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

"I'm looking to work with a company because it's a bit hard to do it by myself because I don't have any like storage units or money or very much money-handling experience," she said.

Sanson is excited to get started at Ed's Books & More and is looking forward to attending another job fair again soon.

"It would be good to have another one," she said. "I think they were talking about having another one at the Y, but bigger."