A Nova Scotia man who is believed to be the longest-serving returning officer anywhere in Canada has stepped down after 54 years on the job.

Ray LeBlanc, who has worked on 15 provincial elections in the electoral district that encompasses Richmond County in Cape Breton, took over as returning officer from his father in the 1963 election.

LeBlanc, who turns 80 next month, said he didn't realize how many years it had been.

"I didn't really know it until they told me at the meeting I had with them just this week," he said. "I didn't look back and count the years."

'Keep them happy within the rules'

LeBlanc said he had a great relationship with Elections Nova Scotia and the three main political parties.

"It was hectic, it was busy," he said. "There was a lot of pressure. The political parties are pretty aggressive when it comes to digging up votes. You had to kind of cater to them, to the extent of the law. You had to keep them happy within the rules."

Returning officers are appointed for 10 years at a time and responsible for everything to do with administering the provincial election process in their electoral district.

LeBlanc said a sinus infection convinced him it was time to move on, with a provincial election on the horizon.

"I figured I better call it quits and not leave them high and dry," he said. "They need time to train a new one, eh?"

Last training session

LeBlanc recently participated in what is likely his last training session with more than 100 returning officers and assistant returning officers in downtown Halifax.

On Thursday, chief electoral officer Richard Temporale presented LeBlanc with an award for his extensive contributions to Elections Nova Scotia.

Elections Nova Scotia spokesperson Andrew LeBlanc (no relation) said he checked across the country in every jurisdiction federally, provincially and in the territories and couldn't find anybody as long serving as Ray LeBlanc. The next closest person was a returning officer in Newfoundland who has been doing it for 45 years.

"I guess long tenure is quite common, but there was no record holder that we could find other than Ray."