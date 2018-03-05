Retired music teacher gets house arrest for historic sex crime

A 64-year-old retired music teacher has been sentenced to 18 months of house arrest for sexually abusing a teenage boy four decades ago on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

Brian David Fogelson pleaded guilty in October to one charge of indecent assault on a male. Charges of buggery and gross indecency were withdrawn by the Crown. Those charges were in the Criminal Code at the time of the offence and have since been replaced.

Fogelson taught music for 13 years in Mahone Bay and Lunenburg, starting in 1975. He later moved to the United States where he became a school administrator.

Fogelson was sentenced last week in Bridgewater provincial court. In addition to house arrest, he must also perform 100 hours of community service. His name will go on the national sex offender registry for 20 years and his DNA has been placed in a national data bank.

Fogelson was living in Florida but he returned to Nova Scotia to face the charges. As part of his sentence, he's had to surrender his passport and remain in Nova Scotia until he's served his time.

Fogelson was sentenced last week in Bridgewater court. (Rob Short/CBC)

While on house arrest, Fogelson must stay away from daycares, parks, schools and other places where children might reasonably be found. He is also not to accept any work or volunteer positions involving anyone under the age of 16.

One exception to the house arrest is that Fogelson is allowed out of his home to attend the Kings Chorale Adult Choir practices and performances. He is a section leader for the choir.

Two men accused Fogelson of assaulting them. A judge will rule later this month on whether Fogelson is guilty of charges involving the second complainant.