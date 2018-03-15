A former Nova Scotia music teacher has been acquitted of a sex charge involving a former student that was alleged to have happened in the 1970s.

This was one of two sets of charges Brian David Fogelson, 64, faced.

He's currently on house arrest after he pleaded guilty last October to a charge of indecent assault involving another student. Fogelson was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest for that charge.

In a decision released this week, provincial court Judge Timothy Landry said he had reasonable doubt about the charge stemming from allegations by a 53-year-old man who was 10 when he first met Fogelson.

Fogelson had just started his career teaching music in Lunenburg County when he encountered the student. He alleged Fogelson abused him from 1975 to 1977 near Kingston, N.S. A police investigation led to two charges: indecent assault and gross indecency. However, the Crown indicated during Fogelson's trial that it was not proceeding on the indeceny charge.

What was said at trial

Fogelson took the stand in his own defence in the trial that happened last fall. He testified that he remembered the complainant and had tried to encourage the student to do better in school. However, Fogelson denied the abuse allegations.

In fact, Fogelson said during the period in question, he was taking summer classes to upgrade his teaching credentials. He also told the court that when he wasn't in summer school, he would return to his native New Jersey to help in his father's store.

Landry said he found both Fogelson and the complainant to be credible witnesses, but he was left with reasonable doubt about the allegations, so he had to acquit.

Connection to another sex offender

During the trial, Fogelson was questioned extensively about his relationship with another American-born music teacher from the same era, William Albert Perrot.

The complainant alleged that Fogelson had abused him at Perrot's home in the Annapolis Valley while the young man was attending band camp at Acadia University. During his testimony, Fogelson denied ever taking students to the Acadia camp, although he did encourage many to apply to attend it.

Fogelson and Perrot met in university and continued their friendship when both ended up in Nova Scotia. Perrot pleaded guilty in 2015 to two counts of indecent assault against a young man. He was sentenced to 2½ years in prison and has since been released.

Both Perrot and Fogelson are under court-ordered restrictions to stay away from places children frequent, such as schools and playgrounds.

Fogelson had been living in Florida following his retirement, but he returned to Nova Scotia to face the charges and he's been required to surrender his passport until he completes his sentence.