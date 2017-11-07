The so-called abortion pill can now be prescribed up until nine weeks into a pregnancy as opposed to the previous seven weeks, after Health Canada lifted a number of restrictions on the medication, Mifegymiso.

Mifegymiso is a two-drug combination that terminates pregnancy in the early stages.

The changes announced today mean doctors will no longer be required to take a specialized course in order to prescribe the pill, although it is still recommended.

Patients won't have to give written consent anymore to take Mifegymiso.

Rebecca Stuckey, the outreach and education co-ordinator at The South House, a gender justice centre in Halifax, says lifting the training requirement will provide much broader access to medical abortions.

"Instead of having to find out which doctors can prescribe it, just being able to access that through any doctor will be amazing," she said.

In a press release, Health Canada said the changes come after the department "received and rigorously reviewed new scientific evidence submitted by the drug sponsor," and that the department has also "undertaken a thorough review of new and existing scientific literature on the safe use and effectiveness of Mifegymiso."

The abortion pill has been free in Nova Scotia since Nov. 1. Twenty-seven doctors have taken the training that was previously required.

Surrounded in Confusion

The drug has, until now, been surrounded in confusion.

Dr. Robyn MacQuarrie, an obstetrician gynecologist, says the information provided to doctors about the training, including its availability and cost, was confusing and has been a barrier for some doctors.

"The less number of providers that have the course or the ability to prescribe the medication, the less number of patients that are likely to have access to it," she says.​

Dr. Robyn MacQuarrie is an obstetrician gynecologist who has taken the course to prescribe Mifegymiso. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Not available at Halifax Sexual Health Centre

Pharmacists will now be able to dispense Mifegymiso directly to patients. One hundred and thirty pharmacists in the province have completed the training. The education gives them more knowledge about the drug but is not required to dispense it.

The so-called abortion pill is also not available at the Halifax Sexual Health Centre.

The centre's medical director, Dr. Joyce Curtis, says four of its doctors have taken the course and can prescribe the medication but are not currently doing so. She says this is because the medication requires at least three appointments and the centre's scheduling is such that the same doctor may not be working during the necessary time frame.

Curtis says her team is working to find a way to provide the pill.