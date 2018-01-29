Halifax regional council will debate a recommendation Tuesday to remove the statue of Edward Cornwallis from a city park and place it in temporary storage.

The recommendation is in a staff report titled Commemoration of Edward Cornwallis. It has not yet been added to the weekly council meeting agenda, but CBC News was able to obtain a copy of it in advance.

"The most immediate concern around the statue is one of public safety," the report states.

"Clashes arising from protests and counter-protests of controversial statues in other jurisdictions have in some cases resulted in injury and damage to public property and in a worst case, death. There is a reputational risk to Halifax from the attention associated with this unrest. "

'Significant risk for damage'

Cornwallis, a military officer who founded Halifax in 1749, issued the so-called scalping proclamation, offering a cash bounty to anyone who killed a Mi'kmaq person.

A protest is planned at the statue for the weekend and the report said there could be an attempt by protesters to tear it down.

Members of the group Proud Boys interrupted an Indigenous ceremony and protest at the statue in Halifax on Canada Day 2017. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

"Given the probable increased volatility due to the passage of time since the last protest and the withdrawal of the ANSMC (Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs) from the process, the protests may be less peaceful than the protests of July 2017 and represent a significant risk for damage to the statue, conflicts among protestors and counter-protestors and personal injury," the report stated.

On Canada Day 2017, a group of protestors demonstrating in front of the statue was confronted by a smaller group called the Proud Boys. While the confrontation didn't become physically violent, the incident made national headlines and intensified the debate around the statue's presence in a south-end city park.

Commemorating Cornwallis

Halifax regional council voted to form an expert panel to make recommendations on how to handle municipal properties named after Cornwallis in April.

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq chiefs would have chosen half of the panel's eight members, but on Friday the group withdrew its support for the process and called for the statue to be taken down immediately.

Earlier Monday, Mayor Mike Savage was asked about the assembly pulling out of talks and he called it "detour" on a journey to reconciliation.

"For me, I've always said the statue is an impediment to getting where we need to be with our First Nations partners, primarily the Mi'kmaq but also the Metis who live here in Nova Scotia," Savage said.

Daniel Paul, a Mi'kmaq elder and author, reiterated Monday that it's time for the statue to come down.

"The city government and the councillors are readily available," Paul said. "The mayor is readily available and all you have to do is really get them together and have a chat and get something done."

The report recommends re-engaging with the assembly and advising a special advisory committee. If the assembly still doesn't want to engage, then the report states municipal staff could return to council with a new recommendation on how to commemorate Edward Cornwallis and recognize Indigenous history.

'Less charged environment'

"The statue has increasingly become a flashpoint for protests," the report notes. "It also represents a hindrance to engaging many Mi'kmaq and Indigenous persons in dialogue about how to commemorate our shared history and how to engage in dialogue on reconciliation.

The report states removing the statue could offer an opportunity to reduce the current volatility around discussions of commemoration, protest the statue and allow public engagement to take place in a "less charged environment."

The report notes the cost to remove the statue and commemorative plaques from the base of the statue has been estimated at around $25,000.

CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content