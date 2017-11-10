Many businesses will be closed Saturday as Nova Scotians honour Remembrance Day and the people who have served Canada in war.

Here's a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region on Saturday.

Shopping

Under the Remembrance Day Act, most retail businesses must be closed Nov. 11, including malls and grocery stores.

There are a few exceptions, including drug stores and gas stations.

Farmers markets

The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will be closed.

The Historic Farmers' Market in Halifax will be open.

The Alderney Landing Farmers' Market in Dartmouth will be open.

Alcohol retailers

All NSLC locations are closed, but individual agency stores may be open.

Bishop's Cellar in Halifax will be closed.

Rockhead Wine and Beer Market in Halifax will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

WestSide Beer Wine Spirits in Halifax will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Halifax Public Libraries

All Halifax Public Libraries locations will be closed.

Halifax Transit

Halifax Transit will be operating on its holiday schedule.

Veterans, military members and their accompanying family members will be offered free rides on buses and harbour ferries. Halifax Transit asks members to be in uniform or show their military identification card.

Street closures

A number of rolling street closures are planned in Halifax as Remembrance Day processions make their way to ceremonies.

Parades will be marching to the following locations Saturday morning:

Cenotaph at the Halifax Armouries, North Park Street, Halifax, starting at 10:15 a.m.

Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Lower Water Street, Halifax, starting at 10:20 a.m.

Cenotaph at Grand Parade, Halifax, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Royal Canadian Legion, Somme Branch #31, King Street, Dartmouth, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The service usually held at the Sullivans Pond cenotaph has been relocated to the bandshell facility due to the Halifax Water project on Ochterloney Street.

Royal Canadian Legion, Dieppe Branch #90, Rocky Lake Drive, Waverley, starting at 10:50 a.m.

Cenotaph at Sackville Heritage Park, Memory Lane, Sackville, starting at 10:45 a.m.

Cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, Sussex Street, Spryfield, starting at 10:45 a.m.

Parking

In Halifax, on-street parking will be free, but motorists must abide by other parking signs.

What about Monday?

Federal and provincial government offices, as well as all public schools in the province, are closed Monday, Nov. 13.