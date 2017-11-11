Thousands of Nova Scotians are expected to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies, parades and other events across the province Saturday to remember the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

Remembrance Day is observed on the 11th day of the 11th month. At the 11th hour, we pause to remember the brave soldiers who fought for our country. That date and time mark the moment that the First World War ended in 1918.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of some of the most notable battles of the First World War that Canadian troops fought in, such as Vimy Ridge and Passchendaele.

Halifax events

In Halifax, the annual service at Grand Parade on Barrington Street begins at 10:45 a.m. and will be live streamed by CBC News.

At 11 a.m., a 21-gun salute will take place at the Halifax Citadel. The national park site's Army Museum will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. It features an exhibit called The Road to Vimy and Beyond. There is a First World War trench exhibit on the grounds.

Sydney

In Sydney, there will be a parade at 9 a.m. from the Mayflower Mall to Centre 200. There, the Highland Arts Theatre will perform a special tribute that includes old war songs, first-hand battle accounts from veterans and a performance from Heart of Steel, which is about wartime Sydney and women working in the steel plant.

Retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire will speak to the audience at 10:30 a.m., and then a laying of wreaths will follow.

Other events

Details about these and other events are listed on the websites of Veterans Affairs Canada and the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Remembrance Day closures

Most businesses are closed Saturday in Nova Scotia.

Business and services that are permitted to operate on Remembrance Day must suspend operations for three minutes starting at 10:59 a.m., under the province's Remembrance Day Act.