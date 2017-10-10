A small museum dedicated to Nova Scotia's lengthy firefighting history is facing an uncertain future.

The Regional Firefighters Interpretation Center in Fall River has spent most of its 17 years in operation searching for a permanent and affordable space to call its own.

For the past several years, it has operated out of an old fire hall on Highway 2 owned by another community group: the LWF Fireman's Association.

But as the association struggles with its own financial issues, it now rents out the building during the museum's winter off-season.

Starting Nov. 1, the museum needs to find somewhere else to house its two large antique fire trucks. If it can't find storage, the trucks will end up outside under a tarp, said museum president David Dodsworth.

"That is not a good way to save the vehicles," he said. "It's a terrible way to do it, really."

Canada's oldest fire service

The Regional Firefighters Interpretation Center is the only fire museum in the municipality, and tells the story of Halifax Fire — the oldest fire department in Canada.

It is home to such items as an old helmet made of leather, a jump net used to catch people before aerial ladders, and portable wildfire-fighting equipment. At the centre of the exhibit are two red American LaFrance pumpers from 1958 and 1971.

The museum has two old fire trucks that will need to be stored outside if a location can't be found by the end of October. (Regional Firefighters Interpretation Center)

Barry Dalrymple, chair of the LWF board, said renting out the space during the winter is the only way to cover the association's growing costs. The volunteer-run group also operates the LWF Community Hall.

The association already covers rent and most of the expenses for the museum, which he estimates have totalled roughly $60,000.

"At the end of the day, we cannot allow that group's struggles to take down both community places," said Dalrymple, a former municipal councillor.

'Not enough money'

The Regional Firefighters Interpretation Center is one of two firefighting museums in Nova Scotia. The other, in Yarmouth, is funded by the province.

The centre's only income is from donations, and this summer, it had just 80 visitors come through its doors.

The group has tried to get grants from the Halifax Regional Municipality over the years, Dodsworth said.

"The last couple of times that we applied for grants, all we got back was a letter: Denied. Now why they don't want to support us, I don't know," he said, adding that the centre is looking to the community for support to keep it going.

"As it stands, just going with the donations we have, it's just not enough money. So this year might have been the last year."

There are now just four members who keep the museum operating during the summer months. (Regional Firefighters Interpretation Center)

Since forming in 2000, the museum has moved several times, from a shop in Lower Sackville to a vacant storefront in the Bedford Place Mall.

The museum has never been told it has to leave, Dalrymple said, adding the association will continue to provide space during the summer. But he said it's hard for one volunteer group to support another.

"You'll find, very unfortunately, this is the state of where we are," he said. "Declining volunteer groups, declining ability to raise funds and yet heightened need."