Two Tory politicians have discovered a childhood connection in Whitney Pier, Cape Breton, thanks to a belated thank-you letter.

Last week, Thomas Lukaszuk, a former deputy premier in Alberta, wrote a letter to the Cape Breton Post in which he thanked the people of Sydney for their warm welcome when he arrived in 1982 with his parents and younger brother.

The family was fleeing the Communist regime in Poland and arrived in Sydney unable to speak English.

He mentioned that former Sydney alderman Frank Starzomski greeted the family at the airport, and would often invite the children to swim and play in his backyard.

Brothers Adam and Thomas Lukaszuk enjoy the sunshine in the spring of 1983 in Sydney, N.S. (Submitted by Thomas Lukaszuk)

Starzomski is the stepfather of federal Conservative Lisa Raitt, an MP for the Ontario riding of Milton and former federal transportation minister.

Raitt and Lukaszuk have worked together on several federal-provincial files, but until last week didn't realize their shared history.

"Our paths crossed in the Pier well before we met as ministers," Raitt tweeted to Lukaszuk.

Lukaszuk replied: "This is amazing. You and I actually played together in your step-parents pool. My family owes yours a great deal."

Starzomski, who still lives in the family home, said he lost track of the Lukaszuks after they left Sydney in the mid 1980s.

"It's just an amazing coincidence," said Starzomski. "Just to find this out now is absolutely unbelievable."

Frank Starzomsky said he had read about Alberta politician Thomas Lukaszuk but never made the connection with the child he once knew. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

He follows politics, and knew that a Thomas Lukaszuk​ was once a candidate for the leadership of the Alberta Progressive Conservatives, but never made the connection with the boy that had played in his yard.

"I'm looking forward to talking to Thomas and finding out how his family is doing. It's just a wonderful, wonderful surprise."