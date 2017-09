Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at the Cumberland Central Landfill in Little Forks, N.S.

No one was hurt but the building that houses a recycling facility is "a total loss," the Town of Amherst said in an advisory.

Kathy Douglas, who works at the landfill, said the fire started overnight.

The site is currently without power.

The town said the fire is not affecting garbage collection and the landfill is still accepting waste.