Health Canada has issued a recall of a decorative candle sold across the Maritimes, saying it lacks required child-resistant closures.

The Prana rock candle consists of an oil-burning fibreglass wick that extends into a glass reservoir meant to hold liquid paraffin oil, says a recall alert issued Thursday.

The alert states the company offered 99-per-cent pure liquid paraffin oil for sale with the rock candle. Paraffin oil can pose a danger to humans, particularly children, if ingested and then coughed up or vomited.

According to Health Canada, the rock candle does not display the required warning information and doesn't have the required child-resistant closures.

"Service Canada is concerned with the potential for a child to drink lamp oil out of our rock candles," reads a statement on the Prana Rock website, which recommends replacing the paraffin oil with peanut or camelina oil.

"Because our candles do not have child locking lids, we had to switch our fuel recommendation to something natural."

No reports of injuries

About 2,900 of the candles were sold online across Canada, at retailers in Nova Scotia and at craft shows across the Maritimes. They were for sale between November 2013 and February 2017. As of Feb. 9, 2017, the company had received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Health Canada suggests consumers should stop using the recalled products with liquid paraffin oil and keep them out of the reach of children.

Any health or safety incidents related to the use of the product, or any other consumer product or cosmetic, can be reported by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

The candle recall is posted on the OECD Global Portal on Product Recalls website. The site also contains information on other international consumer product recalls.