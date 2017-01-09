A mysterious, lingering gas smell at a building in downtown Windsor, N.S., has forced one business owner to relocate her entire store.

Wendy Geddes, owner of Readers' Haven, said family and friends helped her move 15,000 books on the weekend.

She's concerned that the books, valued at $85,000, have absorbed the smell of oil and gas.

"I had no choice but to get them out of there," said Geddes, who first noticed the smell in December.

Smell made Geddes ill

So far, no one has been able to pinpoint the source of the odour.

Geddes decided to pack up her inventory last Monday after visiting the hospital because she suspected the building's smell was making her ill.

She said the odour is stronger in her bookstore than other businesses in the Water Street building, which also houses a cafe, floral shop, antique store and a yet-to-open brewery.

While the other shops in Avonian Place remain open, Geddes said she's taking a financial hit.

Source of smell still unknown

"You can't just close down a thriving bookstore for two weeks and not lose money," she said.

Last week, the Windsor fire department and paramedics responded to complaints about the stench.

Deputy fire Chief Jamie Juteau said it dissipated by the time fire crews arrived and they didn't find any problems.

Juteau contacted the provincial Environment Department to investigate further, but it said it found no active issues.

'The unknown is affecting us'

A spokesperson said the department advised the property owner to hire an environmental consultant to assess the situation.

"The unknown is affecting us," says Lay Yong Tan, who's owned the building for the last five years.

Tan says Avonian Place always had a faint smell but it's grown stronger in the last couple weeks, reminding him of furnace oil.

His own cafe, T.A.N. Coffee, closed for one day last week when a staff member couldn't work in the smell and replacement staff was unavailable.

Environmental consultant not yet hired

Tan said he's waiting for the department to issue a formal letter or report with directions before he hires an environmental consultant.

"If I have broken some rule I need to know what it is, then what I have to do to comply with the rule," said Tan.

He said he wants to present his insurance company with a letter, and hasn't been advised if he needs to hire an air quality consultant or someone to inspect the building itself.

Readers' Haven 2 blocks away

Meanwhile, Geddes is busy stocking her bookcases at her new location on Gerrish Street, two blocks from her former bookstore.

She hopes to reopen in a week.

Her biggest challenge is the physical work of hauling around thousands of books — in a hurry.

"I've never encountered anything like this before," she said.