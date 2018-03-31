RCMP seek drivers and witnesses in Windsor hit and run

RCMP are looking for the driver of a car that struck a man walking in a crosswalk in Windsor, N.S., on Saturday morning.

Police were called to 494 King St. at 11:17 a.m. after a dark-coloured hatchback, possibly a Hyundai, car hit the man.

Cpl. Andrew Joyce said after the accident, a black Nissan truck pulled up and someone in it spoke to the woman driver of the car and then both vehicles left the scene.

"We'd like to speak with the driver of the truck as well," he said Saturday.

The victim also left the scene before police arrived.

Joyce said a passerby stopped to check on the victim but police don't know the extent of the man's injuries and are hoping to find out more.

RCMP would like any witnesses to contact the Windsor RCMP at 902-798-8366.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to 'CRIMES' (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips atwww.crimestoppers.ns.ca.