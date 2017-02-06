Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team says it is investigating after a man's rib was reportedly broken during an arrest by Cape Breton Regional Police.

A news release from the independent investigation team said police responded to a complaint about an out-of-control party in Sydney in the early morning hours of Feb. 4.

Shortly after arriving at the party police encountered a man who resisted arrest, SIRT said.

A few hours later the man complained of pain, SIRT said. He was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital and treated for a broken rib.

The man was then released back into police custody. He has been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

SIRT was contacted shortly after the incident by Cape Breton Regional Police and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.