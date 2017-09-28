RCMP are appealing to the public for information after someone fired a shot into the Brier Island home of a man, woman and small child.

Police do not believe it was a random act, but rather is related to a dispute.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. RCMP said no one was hurt. The home on Second Street in Westport is in an area not visible to neighbours.

Monitoring a situation

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police have been monitoring a situation on the island, but would not get into specifics.

"I expect most [residents] may know what it's about, but we don't want them to feel it may happen to them," she said.

There are no arrests at this time and Clarke encouraged people to come forward with information. Given the size of the community, Clarke said anyone uncomfortable going to police can remain anonymous by contacting Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.