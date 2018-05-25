Sex assault reports increase in Halifax due to complaints against RCMP doctor

Police in the Halifax area are reporting a 45 per cent spike in the number of sexual assault complaints in the city — and they say the increase can all be attributed to one case.

Roughly 108 sexual assaults were reported to police in 2017-2018 in the area of Halifax Regional Municipality patrolled by RCMP. That's a jump of 30 complaints compared to the previous year.

In the areas patrolled by Halifax Regional Police, the increase was even larger. In 2016-17, they investigated 249 allegations of sexual assault. In 2017-18, they received 382 such complaints.

When asked to explain the increase, Halifax Regional Police Const. Carol McIsaac said it was due to complaints made against one doctor.

Doctor connected to RCMP

That doctor is accused of sexually assaulting members of the RCMP and those looking to join that police service. The first complainants came forward in late January, McIsaac said. Police have since received more than 100 complaints about the doctor.

The allegations date between 1981 and 2003 when the man was performing checkups for the RCMP. The investigation is continuing and no charges have been laid.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has launched its own investigation into complaints against this same doctor and police in Ontario are looking into complaints against a second doctor alleged to have assaulted RCMP members there.

In the Nova Scotia case, complainants alleged inappropriate and unwanted sexual touching during what were supposed to be routine physical exams.