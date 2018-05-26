How a fake CRA agent extorted $24K in bitcoin from a Lower Sackville man

A Nova Scotia man took what he thought was a call from the Canada Revenue Agency and wound up losing $24,000, Halifax RCMP say.

The 67-year-old Lower Sackville man was called at his home by a person who said they were with the federal tax agency. The fraudster told the man he owed the government thousands of dollars and faced arrest if he didn't pay.

The fake agent said the man had to pay via the digital currency bitcoin, which he figured out how to do. After transferring the money, he worried he could still face arrest and decided to call the RCMP.

Police officers quickly worked out that the man had been scammed.

"If you're contacted by someone claiming to be a representative of the CRA demanding you send them money or you will be arrested by the police, hang up," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

Just hang up

He said the CRA doesn't operate that way and regardless, police wouldn't arrest someone even if it had been a real tax problem.

Hutchinson said the integrated RCMP-Halifax Regional Police financial crimes unit is investigating the theft. He urged people to share the Lower Sackville man's story to avoid someone else falling prey.

"The best solution to avoiding becoming a victim is not to answer the telephone or hang up the phone," he said.