2 men face charges for allegedly stealing unmarked police vehicle

It probably wasn't the nicest car on the block but it was likely the worst one to decide to steal.

Two men from Halifax face charges of break and enter and theft of a motor vehicle after allegedly breaking into an off-duty police officer's house in Halifax, and stealing a white pickup truck that happened to be an unmarked forensic identification vehicle according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.

Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Cole Harbour RCMP received a call about a possible impaired driver operating the truck in Eastern Passage. When police tried to stop the truck, the two people inside fled on foot.

RCMP later found the two men, ages 22 and 23, outside a nearby convenience store. Both were arrested for public intoxication. When police searched them, they found property belonging to the off-duty officer.

The two are scheduled to appear in court later today.