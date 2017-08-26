Even though Const. Darren Sylvester has swapped his uniform for shorts and sneakers this week as part of the Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Summer Games, he says it's all part of the job as an Indigenous officer.

"It's nice when we're in the community and we come to events, where youth, adults, elders — they call you by your first name. It's just nice to hear that," said Sylvester.

A popular Mi'kmaq member of the RCMP, Sylvester was off duty Friday but was on-hand for the track and field meet at the Games in Wagmatcook First Nation near Baddeck.

'One big family'

Sylvester said that participating in the competition is a meaningful part of his job.

"Being here today, going down to the grounds where the kids are doing track and field — it's like one big family," he said. "That's the great thing about being Mi'kmaq."

Originally from Membertou, Sylvester has been policing in Millbrook and Indian Brook First Nations for 17 years.

Building trust

People from both of those communities have made official requests to keep him around in the event he's transferred to another area.

That's a sign of the trust Sylvester has earned. Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny said that should always be a top priority when policing First Nations.

"If you look at Darren, he's a great example of community policing," he said.

Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny says earning trust is key to policing in Indigenous communities, and that's something Sylvester has done well. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

"He's involved in his community in all levels — culturally, spiritually and physically. In order to work for Mi'kmaq communities, you have to have experience and knowledge about our culture, history and everything behind it."

Sylvester has been a constable his entire career and says he'll stay that way until he retires in a few more years. He said it keeps him grounded.

"My plans are to build a house in Membertou, bring my family there, retire there and grow old there and just see my family grow up," he said.