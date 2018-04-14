Police search for missing boater in Cloud Lake area

Fire crews and search and rescue teams are scouring a lake south east of Middleton, N.S., for a missing boater.

The search began last night when a boat was found abandoned on Cloud Lake around 7 p.m., RCMP said.

RCMP are looking for the public's help in locating 67-year-old Burpee Leslie Banks. (Submitted by Nova Scotia RCMP)

Police said the boat belongs to 67-year-old Burpee Leslie Banks. He's described as a white male, six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. Police said he has green eyes and black and grey hair.

They're asking anyone who was travelling on Fire Lane or boating on Cloud Lake Friday to contact them.

Nictaux, Kingston and Middleton fire departments and Annapolis Valley search and rescue teams were searching the area last night. RCMP said more search and rescue teams will be there this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Annapolis County District RCMP at 902-665-4481. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.