RCMP and military using joint recruitment session to fill ranks

The RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces are teaming up to hold a joint recruitment session Wednesday.

The idea is to draw people who might have interest in one or both organizations, RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Tuesday. Both services are suffering major shortages of personnel.

"People who are of good character and who are interested in serving their country," Clarke said. "We're thinking that the folks who are interested in both services might have similar backgrounds or qualities. We're just hoping to give them more options."

The event is taking place at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP share some similar criteria when seeking new members. (CBC)

"We feel there are definitely a lot of similarities. If someone is interested, there is a whole idea of duality in service.… For example, a full-time RCMP member could still be a reservist in the military," Clarke said.

"And we certainly do get applicants from the military so it is certainly not uncommon to start off in the military and then flip over and join the RCMP."

She couldn't say how many positions the organizations are looking to fill.

It's the first time this type of joint recruitment session has been held in Nova Scotia, she said.

Dozens expected to attend

Announcements for the session were posted on various social media sites. So far, about 80 people are expected to attend, Clarke said. The numbers are bigger than anticipated, so a larger space at RCMP headquarters had to be found.

Representatives of both services will put on presentations and answer questions in an informal atmosphere.

"We'll be providing applicants, or potential applicants, with an understanding of what's available to them and what they might be interested in," she said. "If people are interested, we are asking to come out and find out what we have to offer and whether it might suit them."

Both services have physical tests that applicants must pass, but there are no height or weight minimums, Clarke said.