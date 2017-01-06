Afghanistan war veteran Lionel Desmond shot his wife, daughter and mother in their rural home Tuesday night before killing himself, Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed.

Police were called to the home in Upper Big Tracadie on Tuesday night after two people discovered the bodies of Desmond, his wife, Shanna, and 10-year-old Aaliyah and her grandmother Brenda Desmond.

Police say autopsies conducted by the medical examiner's office for Nova Scotia confirmed all four died from gunshot wounds.

A RCMP spokeswoman would not give specifics about the guns seized at the home. Cpl. Jennifer Clarke also wouldn't say if police had ever been to the home before or if they had ever had any previous interactions with the members of the family. She also wouldn't say if the case was being considered as domestic violence.

Clarke called the case "very unique and tragic," not just for Nova Scotia, but for anywhere.

Since their deaths, family members have discussed Lionel Desmond's struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He had served with the Canadian Forces in Afghanistan and was released from the military in 2015.

The case has led to outcries about the level of service for veterans in need, prompted discussions about domestic violence and led to a provincial government review of what happened at St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., where Desmond is said to have sought treatment a day before the shooting.