Halifax RCMP are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a 22-year-old man in Lake Loon, just outside of Dartmouth, N.S.

The man was found on Cherry Brook Road around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police are saying very little about the circumstances around the man's death but multiple police units are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).