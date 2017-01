​Guysborough RCMP are investigating after four bodies were found inside a home in northeastern mainland Nova Scotia.

Police were called to a home in Upper Big Tracadie, about 29 kilometres northwest of Guysborough, shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

There is no risk to the public based on the preliminary investigation, police said in a news release.

They say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be made public once it's available.