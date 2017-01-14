A woman remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a man has been charged with attempted murder after an attack in Middleton, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to a home on North Street for medical assistance Friday around noon.

The 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital. Police would not provide details on her injuries. Saturday night they said it's unclear if she will survive.

A man, 30, was arrested and taken into custody Friday. He has also been charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the man and the woman knew each other, but would not specify the nature of their relationship.

The man is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Monday.