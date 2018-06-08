RCMP officer who allegedly groped 2 female officers won't face charges

The province's independent police watchdog says it won't press charges against an RCMP officer accused of sexually assaulting two female officers.

The alleged incident happened on April 17 at a private function following training exercises at CFB Aldershot, just north of Kentville, N.S.

According to the Serious Incident Response Team's report, beer and food were served.

Sometime near midnight while people were settling their tabs, an officer, described by witnesses as being "very drunk," allegedly reached up a female officer's shirt. According to SIRT, she had never met him before.

After another officer pulled the woman away, she looked back and allegedly saw the officer who groped her putting his hand up another female officer's shirt.

The second female officer swatted the man's hand away and continued a conversation with another officer. When she felt his hand under her shirt a second time, she turned and punched him in the face.

According to SIRT's report, the punch didn't appear to have an effect and the man was removed from the premises.

The report said on a scale of one to 10 — 10 being blackout drunk — the man was an eight or nine.

Despite there being multiple witnesses and two alleged victims, SIRT said no charges would be laid since the two women did not want to press charges.