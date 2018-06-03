No injuries in Chester, N.S., house fire

Everyone managed to escape a burning home in Chester, N.S., early Sunday morning, but the house is a total loss.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at 12:25 a.m.

Several volunteer fire departments battled the blaze, but the home could not be saved.

Nova Scotia RCMP say one neighbour had to evacuate because of concerns the fire would spread.

RCMP are working with the provincial Office of the Fire Marshal to determine a cause.

"We cannot indicate at this point in the investigation whether the cause is suspicious at this time," Cpl. Jennifer Clarke told CBC News in an email Sunday.