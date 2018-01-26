Queens District RCMP is currently investigating a suspicious fatal house fire in Mill Village, N.S.

Just before noon Friday, Queens District RCMP responded to a suspicious house fire at the request of the local fire department.

According to an RCMP release, the department told police the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Human remains were located at the site. Police have not released the gender or age of the victim.

Queens District RCMP will remain on scene with the Fire Marshall's Office while the investigation continues.

It's the second fatal fire in two days in Nova Scotia.

On Thursday, human remains were found after a fire at a home in Lower Northfield in Lunenburg County. RCMP believe the body is that of an elderly man who lived alone in the house. Several pets also died in the blaze.