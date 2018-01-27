RCMP no longer consider a fatal house fire in Mill Village, N.S. to be suspicious.

Just before noon Friday, Queens District RCMP responded to a house fire at the request of the local fire department.

According to an RCMP release, the department told police the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Human remains were located at the site. Police have not released the gender or age of the victim.

RCMP are now trying to notify the victim's next of kin.

The Fire Marshall's Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

It's the second fatal fire in two days in Nova Scotia.

On Thursday, human remains were found after a fire at a home in Lower Northfield in Lunenburg County. RCMP believe the body is that of an elderly man who lived alone in the house. Several pets also died in the blaze.