Human remains were found Saturday morning in a wooded area near East Uniacke, N.S., RCMP say.

A hunter came across the remains and called police at about 9:30 a.m.

RCMP officers are expected at the scene off East Uniacke Road today to search for evidence. The road is between Evangeline Trail and Beaver Bank Road, north of Middle Sackville.

RCMP would not release any more information about the discovery.

"I'm not going to get into details of that," Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said. "At this point, we're trying to figure out what the circumstances were that led to the discovery, and once we have further information, we'll be able to release it."

The area is "very rural," Clarke said, and she didn't believe there were any homes nearby.

The RCMP is working with the medical examiner's office at this time and an autopsy could be performed as early as Monday, Clarke said.