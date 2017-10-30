RCMP detachments and provincial courts across Nova Scotia have added another option to the Bible or an affirmation for people required to swear a legal oath.

On Monday, a ceremony was held at RCMP provincial headquarters in Dartmouth to introduce eagle feathers as an alternative for Indigenous people — witnesses, victims, accused and police officers.

Nova Scotia RCMP detachments are the first in Canada to provide eagle feathers for this use.

The eagle feather is a symbol of spirituality in First Nations culture because it flies highest and closest to the Creator. Eagle feathers are frequently used in sacred ceremonies throughout North America.

In 2012, Ontario courts began allowing people to use eagle feathers to swear they are telling the truth. The move was made to provide a more inclusive justice system for Indigenous people.

While First Nations people make up about four per cent of Canada's population, more than a quarter of inmates in Canadian prisons are Indigenous.