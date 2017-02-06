Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating a report of alleged domestic assault by a Kings County RCMP officer.

The officer is accused of assaulting a woman with whom he had an intimate relationship, the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) said in a release Monday. The woman is a civilian employee who also works for the RCMP.

SiRT is not aware of the woman seeking any medical attention after the alleged assault.

The incident allegation arose during a conversation some RCMP officers had with the woman last week, the release said. It is believed the domestic assault allegedly occurred within the past week as well.

On Friday evening, members of the RCMP reported what the woman had told them. SiRT was contacted and an investigation was started.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

The Police Act requires the organization to file a public report summarizing the result of its investigation.