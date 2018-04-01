RCMP investigate 'suspicious death' of Millbrook, N.S., man, 46
RCMP are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a 46-year-old Millbrook, N.S., man early Sunday morning.
Police responded to call about a man not breathing in community located outside of Truro, N.S.
Officers responded overnight to a 911 call about a man not breathing in the community located just outside of Truro, an RCMP news release said.
The Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, police said.
No other details were released Sunday morning.