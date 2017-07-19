Police in Kings County are warning the public about an unknown man who texted three teenage girls in the area threatening to release nude photos of them.

Kings County RCMP received three very similar reports over the weekend about the texter. In one case, the man called a teenager at midnight claiming he was an acquaintance and that he knew what her bedroom looked like, although he couldn't describe it accurately.

"It's very concerning because the problem with technology nowadays is you don't know who's on the other end, whether it's by text, whether it's by phone, whether it's by computer," said Const. Kelli Gaudet.

Gaudet said RCMP are still investigating how many messages were sent and whether or not the man is local.

"We know nothing about this person at this point in time," said Gaudet.

Don't share personal information online

The man threatened to release nude photos he allegedly had in his possession. Gaudet said this case could potentially turn into "an extortion-type file" where he asks for something in return.

She's urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of sharing personal information online.

"Lots of dangers can occur as a result of it in a split second, speaking to the wrong person and giving out the wrong information," she said.

​Asking victims to come forward

The RCMP asks anyone who has received similar text messages to contact Kings County RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

"It's scary and has to be taken seriously," said Gaudet. "It is not a joke to do something like this and it's taken very, very seriously by police."

If you feel you've been a victim of cyberbullying, you're encouraged to contact Nova Scotia RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) and report it.