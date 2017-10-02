A 50-year-old Lunenburg County man is dead after the car he was driving collided with a transport truck last night in Hebbs Cross near Bridgewater.

The crash shut down part of Highway 103 until about 9:30 a.m. this morning, when it was reopened to traffic.

The two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Conquerall Road and Highway 103 around 8:20 p.m. last night, according to RCMP.

The man who died was from Chelsea, Lunenburg County. He was declared dead at the scene.

When police arrived they found a small car that was severely damaged and a tractor-trailer that had rolled onto its side.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, but his female passenger was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The transport truck and the damaged car have been hauled away and crews are left to clean up the oil and other chemicals left behind. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The RCMP said their initial investigation has determined the car was travelling west and crossed the centre line into the path of the eastbound truck.

Highway 103 between exits 14 and 16 was closed for several hours while police investigated and the crash was cleaned up.