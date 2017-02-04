A 28-year-old man was airlifted to Halifax with serious injuries after being ejected from a truck in Aylesford, N.S., early Saturday morning.

RCMP and firefighters responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Police say firefighters found the injured man near the truck, which was on fire.

"We determined the vehicle had been involved in a collision prior to it catching fire," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

The Aylesford Road was closed for hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

Police say the crash appears to have only involved just one vehicle, but they're asking the public to contact them if they have more details.

"We don't really have all the pieces of the puzzle just yet," Clarke said. "If anyone saw what happened or anything like that, we're encouraging them to give us a call."